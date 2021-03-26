Ask Sam Mailbag: Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and more

Patrick Williams: Remember that old poem, "He who knows and knows not that he knows is asleep. Wake him." ? That's Williams. He's not only better than we know, I think he's better than he knows. If this kid knew how good he is, he never would've rode the bench in college and he'd be calling for the ball now. Stealing the tip? That's a veteran play. Billy mentioned finding ways to get him to the hoop, so he goes out and has 4-5 dunks. Good 3-pt shooter too; takes his time when open. We just have to wake that sleeping bear.

Sam Smith:

Actually I don't even remember new poems. Not to say he won't be a good and perhaps excellent player, but you are who you are. Like with Markkanen, just because you need a rebounding seven footer doesn't mean he can be. It's the flaw of coaching (and fanning, i.e., being a fan) that you can tell someone how to do something, but it doesn't mean they will. Even if they'd like to. Williams reminds me more of Derrick McKey than Kawhi Leonard. McKey was this wonderful talent first with Seattle and then Indiana who might score 40 one game and four the next. Everyone knew McKey could average 25 to 30 if he wanted to; he just didn't seem to want to. Not because he was lazy or disinterested; he was cerebral and an excellent teammate. It just wasn't his nature. He liked to pass, he liked to see teammates do well, he liked to be part of the whole. The great ones aren't necessarily like that. Most have these character flaws and aren't the most beloved teammates because they want to beat everyone and barely can endure when not only they won but didn't win by also humiliating you. We don't put anything in Williams' permanent file yet because he's still a teenager and shouldn't even be in the NBA. He could be a high level NBA starter. I don't see the extra stuff. Which is OK.