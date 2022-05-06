Ask Sam Mailbag: Bulls NBA Draft and free agent options, Doncic's defense and more

Sam Smith:

Yes, the Suns went after him in Game 2. Tough to find those two-way stars. Just ask James Harden. And Steph Curry, Jokic, Ja, Mitchell. Not unusual. But this continuing Luka celebration with Jason Kidd saying he needs more from the rest of the team and the Suns 2-0 leads reminds me of early Michael Jordan and the Bulls and a bit of the Bulls this past season.

It's the issue that sometimes occurs with great talent, a team that wants to cultivate and support that talent and the nature of the way they play more than their lack of regard for teammates. Jordan, I'm sure many forget, was on the losing team in nine of his first 10 playoff games. Wait until LeBron gets a load of that. And there was a 63-point scoring game in there. While it is generally dismissed as a great player having to lift an unnecessarily heavy load of lessers, Jordan had many productive teammates when he scored 63 and then went on to average 37 the following season, like John Paxson, Orlando Woolridge, Charles Oakley, Sidney Green, Gene Banks, Dave Corzine and Pete Myers, all of whom had long NBA careers. But Jordan was so confident, so good and so impatient, he just went. The Bulls with DeMar DeRozan often experienced this, especially after the All-Star break when he made his historic scoring run. For perhaps a month he shot the ball maybe as good as anyone ever has. So why stop?

But then teams adjusted as he still settled into and dribbled into his scoring spots, making it so much more difficult, as the Pistons did with Jordan until Phil Jackson helped persuade Jordan to give a little up even though he still could score easier than they could. That's what made Scottie Pippen integral. With a big, attacking point guard/forward, Jordan finally felt comfortable enough to release downcourt. That took the defense with him and opened up the court. He could always get his spot when he wanted to. That's what the Bulls were missing without Lonzo Ball, a big, attacking guard.

Without him the big scorers often wouldn't release and run the court, waiting to get the ball and find their spots. That seems to be going on with the Mavericks. Doncic is great, able to score easier than anyone else. But like Jordan and DeRozan, he has a tendency to hold the ball, and while he can then do some remarkable things, others then can't. And then when everyone checks the box score—and I was guilty of this, too—how do you fault the guy with 40? That's when you need really strong coaching and management, which is much more difficult in this era of player empowerment, much shorter contracts and eager suitors.