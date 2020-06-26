Ask Sam Mailbag 6.26.20

Sam Smith:

With the seventh pick in the NBA draft—yes, again!—the Chicago Bulls select...wait for it, Deni Avdija. No, and not just because new basketball el jefe Arturas has spent most of his NBA career as an international scout and expert. It's just the way I have the selections falling. For now. Yes, the draft was supposed to have been this past Thursday. Too soon for draft winners and losers? Even before the draft? The lottery now is August 25 and the draft October 16. Thanks to NBA contraction that's about all Bulls fans have to look forward to the next six months until the 2020-21 NBA season hopefully starts in December. So I'll also have plenty of time for multiple mock drafts. I'll be back with some new ones in August. The Warriors have the best odds for the No. 1 pick, but only tied with the Cavs and Timberwolves at 14 percent. The Bulls in their familiar seventh spot have a 7.5 percent chance for the top pick. And no, when the Wizards lose eight straight in Orlando, they won't get better odds. Those slots are locked in. If the Warriors get No. 1, because they still are a championship contender once healthy there's been talk of a trade or trading down. I agree with Arturas Karnisovas that there are multiple good players in this draft, that it's a better draft than advertised. But not likely the sort of stars teams will be fighting over. I don't see great offers to get to the top of this draft. So in the end I'd expect whomever has the pick to use it. If it's the Warriors, it's a good chance to begin to add a young player for a transition to remain competitive like the Spurs were doing. Remember Kawhi Leonard? By the way, I believe Wiggins will be much better with good coaching and high level teammates and assume they'll keep him. Anyway, here's how I expect the top seven to go if there are no currant changes in the order. Or at least what I'd do if I were them:

Golden State: James Wiseman, Memphis center. They're still pretty loaded offensively with Curry, Thompson, Green and Wiggins. They got plenty of attention for their so called "death lineup" of like sized players, but having an athletic seven footer who can defend remains a missing piece. Plus, they always benefited from inside size with the likes of Bogut, Pachulia, McGee, Looney, West and were trying Cousins. Cleveland: Obi Toppin, Dayton. And not just because he played in Ohio. They certainly have enough point guards. I guess they could go with potential scorer Edwards. But Toppin seems the most can't miss in this draft, tough and a good building block player. Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, Georgia. Many of the mock drafts have him as the best player. He's an intriguing prospect with high scoring potential, though some in Minnesota may get an Isaiah Rider scare with his size and seemingly similar abilities. But with their new inside/outside pairing of Towns and Russell, Edwards could be an ideal scoring fit to take the pressure off both. Atlanta: Onyeka Okongwu, USC center. A little on the small side for center, but the sort of physical player they're missing with the surfeit of skilled perimeter players they have been putting together. Detroit: LaMelo Ball, Australia/Ballverse. They need a young point guard whom Derrick Rose can mentor. They're in the middle of redevelopment still with Rose and Blake Griffin, though with some good young prospects. They could also use some attraction at their downtown location and Ball does bring eyes. OK, and a mouth. New York: Killian Hayes, France. Maybe Tyrese Haliburton. The Knicks with probably the least talent need a lot, but especially a point guard. They'll likely take who they see as the best available. Both Hayes and Haliburton are big, passing guards to run an offense. Of course they also have too find one. Bulls. Deni Avidja. The Bulls also could use a facilitating point guard, but could probably make due in what seems like a shakedown cruise/review season under new management. So they can manage for now with Coby White and Zach LaVine in the backcourt as things are sorted out. After all, White just got one start and averages 20 points and five assists as a starter. Avidja is the hot overseas prospect, a Pippen/Kukoc/Mickey Johnson-like potential ball handling wing player who might work with a backcourt like LaVine and White.

Of course, subject to change with the draft in four months. Which will be 16 months after the previous draft and almost eight months since most of those players have played a game against anyone. And then without summer league to start their first NBA season. It's going to be a tough year to be a rookie.