Ask Sam Mailbag 2.7.20

Ten minutes past the deadline, and as far as I can tell Thad, Denzel & Dunn are still Bulls. They apparently got lots of calls about Zach, probably because he's undervalued (you know, 2nd or 3rd option), but thankfully wouldn't listen to offers. There wasn't much speculation about Lauri. I wouldn't trade him anyway, at least not while he's having a poor season. I think the Hawks made a nice move to get Capela. Wiggins will be a better fit than Russell (next season) for Golden St, while the T-Wolves probably need Russell more. I'll have to see how Covington fits in Houston. The other deals seem mostly minor (except to the teams making them, perhaps).

Sam Smith:

I was a little surprised there were so many deals. What fun. What it does reflect is the belief so many teams have despite the way the Bucks are playing and the L.A. effect that you too can be in the Finals. The Clippers did make another nice move with Marcus Morris. That probably was closest to Bulls' activity since the Clippers supposedly had a lot of interest in Thad Young and had scouts at a number of Bulls games. But Morris fits them better with his shooting range. Which does mean a quality team had interest, so it keeps the door open for summer moves. Miami did make a lot of bad signings the past few years, but credit to them for instead of trying to prove it would work getting out from under and moving on. Adding Iguodala—there are still those buyout moves to come, perhaps—is good for the playoffs and they've also set themselves up salary cap wise to be in the Giannis sweepstakes after next season for Heatles II. It would be quite the coup. I like the Warriors taking a chance with Wiggins. Coming into the NBA young and hyped and with a losing team may have led to his lethargy. I think there's something there and putting him with winning players who'll hold teammates accountable like Draymond Green does suggest it could light a real fire within him. Minnesota?

They've got to at least give Towns something. Everyone is talking about Houston and its 6-5 big man. It was interesting to see them beat the Lakers Thursday trying it out as the Lakers fell for trying to score inside every time. The Rockets will draw some teams into doing that, and it's back to Nellie ball from the 80s and 90s of trying to lure teams into either taking their big man off the floor or chasing a guard. As much fun as that was to watch at times, it never much went anywhere in the playoffs. Center is not a big priority in the NBA anymore, but teams have tall people. It doesn't seem like it will work in the playoffs. But I have no issue with them trying it. It wasn't like they were the favorites before. And with "retired" point guard Darren Collison sitting with Jeanie Buss Thursday, it seemed the Lakers were about to make some move. The Bulls Sunday get an early look at the 76ers efforts to add shooting with Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks. Holding down sixth and staring at a first-round out and perhaps first round with Miami. We can root for that series and Jimmy's revenge. You don't hear Embiid promoting "the process" much these days.