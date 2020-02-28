Ask Sam Mailbag 2.28.20

The story of Coby White's season epitomizes the trouble confronting this franchise. By game 2, a win at Memphis, his star was born (and I recall beaming that he, not Ja, was ours); at the game 3 home opener the crowd was chanting Coby, Coby... An instant fan favorite. He goes on to play 22 and 16 minutes in successive games, and his minutes were kept in check for months from that point on. You'll see a handful of box scores with him on-fire off the bench with under 20 minutes of playing time. It's not a surprise that Coby was left off the rising stars game, though it was not his fault. We identified the Next Gen Microwave by game 2 and just decided not to plug it in. If you're not going to make splashy trades or sign big name free agents, at least you can get your own house in order.

Sam Smith:

I'm not sure I agree Coby has been the microcosm for the season, though I do agree he was quickly becoming a fan favorite the team probably didn't exploit much. Though I have been in the camp of wanting to see him more, especially during All-Star weekend, I believe early in the season it was understandable given the line ahead of him. The initial team goal was the playoffs and at least respectability given the last few years more so than just development and another draft pick, it seemed to me. Satoransky was a big off season acquisition and a judgment had to be made on Kris Dunn with his free agency ahead. White was very impressive to start strictly as a scorer, and the Bulls believed they were strong there with Porter and Markkanen.

Then as players began to fall away and the record plummeted, there seemed to be that emphasis on development, which also suggested White as a lead guard. I don't see him that way, and certainly not yet. So I believe as a good student type and attempting to please he got lost in trying too hard to be someone he was not; at least not yet. So I suspect his concentration waned as a scorer and his results declined. The team hadn't given up the season, so he slipped into the background a bit. It's understandable with a rookie on a team that added veterans. Memphis has a better record now; they just didn't expect to. So they came into the season saying Morant could make as many mistakes as he wanted. Same with rookies like Barrett, Garland, Reddish and, of course, Zion when he showed up. Coby wasn't in that sort of situation. It's evolved toward that, so he is playing more than 30 minutes now.