Ask Sam Mailbag 12.13.19

Sam Smith:

Oscar, Magic, Isiah, Cousy, Stockton. Thanks for giving the Bulls angst a rest for a bit. Like many of these lists, it's not only difficult to select five but difficult to define the position. In the early years of the NBA until about the 80s there were guards, forwards and a center. Then there were five positions of point, shooting, small and big forward and center until the last few years. Though sometimes with forwards playing a point guard type role, which actually started in the late 1970s with Chicagoan Mickey Johnson. Though Don Nelson claimed credit for inventing it a few years later. Now there are wings and stretch forwards and centers and often everyone pretty much lining up as if they are shooting for the big bears at the carnival on those smaller hoops. The surprise to me on many of these lists is the absence of Isiah Thomas. Oscar and Magic are generally one/two for everyone with the older guys favoring Oscar. Magic did usher in that new era of the big guard, though I also have Cousy, who wasn't athletic enough for this era but has the historical significance of basically inventing the modern version of the position. Isiah could have been a 25-point scorer, a 20-assist player. He was the most dominant so-called small man ever with an unusual physical edge for a player that size at probably just under six feet tall.

My list has Magic, Oscar, and Isiah in a tier above everyone else. I go with Cousy for the winning and being the first to bring out the game that turned basketball from the static, physical game it was to showtime 25 years before Pat Riley, Magic and Jerry Buss made it famous. Curry is a point guard in the sense he plays with a shooting guard, though I'd hardly consider Curry a point guard in the traditional sense because he's perhaps the greatest shooter ever. He has those back to back MVPs like Steve Nash, which is special, though they were two of the poorest defensive guards. But what they did eclipsed what they didn't. There's probably a parallel universe top five point guards for Curry. I'd probably have Jerry West in there. We thought of him more as a scorer, but he led the league in assists one season. Back then, they were just guards and they were expected to do both things. Perhaps Iverson gets in there, though for five there's significant competition with Earl Monroe, Walt Frazier, Nate Archibald (leading the league in assists and scoring the same season) and crashing his way in lately James Harden, who would be screaming foul for being left out. Or for the heck of it.