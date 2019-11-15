Ask Sam Mailbag: 11.15.2019

We need to be candid about Lauri's season to date. This is more than just a shooting slump, but let's start there. How many consecutive quarters has his offense been a virtual non-factor? Forty? His stroke is so beautiful that unless the added muscle changed his mechanics for the worse (or there's an injury we don't know about), I'll continue to be optimistic. More concerning to me is the rest of the package right now. Uncertain midrange game, absent post game. Penetration, his other supposed tool, has shown lack of agility and a befuddling looseness with the ball. Defense is...adequate? From my living room I'm not seeing emotion, joy or confidence. I can accept the shooting slump, but shouldn't our prized player add something elsewhere in the meantime? I hope I'm not overreacting or making things worse.

Sam Smith

I'm also going with the small sample. After all, we've seen this guy two seasons and didn't feel any of this before. You're right about the on court emotion thing—he is stoic on court, which may be a cultural thing—but I've tried to watch him in the locker room even after poor games, and he hasn't sulked or acted down or desperate. He doesn't like doing interviews in group sessions, but individually chatting with a reporter he's seemed the same, even somewhat light hearted. His personality seems like the difference between a laugh out loud (I think that is the LOL thing which I always thought meant lots of luck) and a wry smirk. He's the wry smirk. He seems still to be the kid in the back of the room with the droll observation.

Obviously, new fan favorite White takes a lot of shots, LOL. Yes, Lot of Looks. If Lauri were Durant, he'd likely tell Coby to pass him the ball and make those passes better, and then be quiet. That's not Markkanen. You've got it going; he's smiling on the inside. This new offense seems to rely on player reactions, which is a longer process than called plays. It seems to me there's less going for Markkanen, and in those sorts of systems sometimes the strongest survive. The Bulls assist numbers are not great this season, and only lately have I seen the ball moving more. I still expect Markkanen to have a breakout stretch like last February when he does a 30 and 15 for a few weeks. But with White and LaVine and the way the Bulls are playing, it does seem his time as the featured No. 1 has passed. Which I doubt bothers him in the least. Markkanen on his college team averaged fewer shots than Alonzo Trier and just barely more than Rawle Alkins and Dusan Ristic. Trier even attempted more threes. I remember scouts saying it was the coach who didn't involve him enough. I'm not so sure about that.