Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Thunder (2.12.22)

The Bulls look to make it three-straight wins when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. OKC has been struggling all season and that continues as they come to Chicago on a four-game losing streak.

Rookie guard Josh Giddey provides a mismatch problem at 6-foot-8, but the youngster is still a pass-first player without much in the way of go-to scoring ability at the moment.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out until after the All-Star break, this Thunder team will need to find creative ways to keep up on offense.

Chicago should have more than enough offensive firepower to take down Oklahoma City on Saturday. The Bulls will make sure not to underestimate them, as Chicago only beat the Thunder by one point in Oklahoma City.