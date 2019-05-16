Getting to Know: Jarrett Culver

BIRTHDAY: February 20, 1999

HOMETOWN: Lubbock, Texas

COLLEGE: Texas Tech (Sophomore)

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 195

POSITION: Shooting guard

AVERAGES: 18.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.7 AST

ABOUT JARRETT CULVER: Culver had a big sophomore season for Texas Tech, becoming an assertive and integral part to a team that went all the way to the national championship game. At 6'6, he's a tall guard and can slot in at the 3, and he showed a knack with the Red Raiders for making plays in big games. He improved a lot between his freshman and sophomore years, and Texas Tech wound up running their offense largely through Culver.

Culver will look to beef up his slim frame as he transitions into the NBA, and will need to work on his long range shot to bring it up to NBA level (he shot 30% last season from downtown). But his balanced game and high basketball IQ makes him an interesting prospect, and his game seems like it will adapt to the NBA level quite well.

FUN FACT: Culver's father is the team chaplain for the Red Raiders and delivers the pre-game prayer for Texas Tech before each home basketball game. His brother, Trey, was a decorated high jump athlete for Texas Tech's track and field team.