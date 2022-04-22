Keys To The Game: Game 3 Bulls vs. Bucks (4.22.22)

Feed off the energy of the United Center crowd

The Bulls know their fans will be fired up for Chicago's return to the postseason stage, Nikola Vucevic even said as much. The Bulls were a great home team in the regular season, finishing with a 27-14 record at the United Center.

The Chicago crowd, outside of simply being fired up for their first postseason game since the 2016-17 season, will have some extra juice for Grayson Allen, who will likely be filling in for the injured Middleton.

In Game 1 Chicago was doomed by a poor start that saw them fall into an early nine-point hole. Game 3 will provide another opportunity for the Bulls to be the team that gets off to a fast start.