Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Warriors (1.14.22)

Give an incredible amount of defensive attention to Steph Curry

This key is something that is a constant, of course, anytime you play the Warriors. But on Friday night, it will be even more important to lock-in on Curry consider he may be without running mates Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

This means it will also be Curry's responsibility to create for others.

The flow of the game will, of course, dictate this, but it may not be a bad night to double team Curry simply to get the ball out of his hands.

Steph finished with 40 points on 24 shots the last time the Bulls and Warriors clashed.