Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Spurs (2.14.22)

The Bulls look to make it four-straight wins when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

San Antonio sits at 22-35 but the young squad gave the Bulls issues the last time they faced off, a 131-122 Spurs win. In that game, the Bulls allowed the Spurs to shoot 52% from the field and 43% from the 3-point line.

Chicago will be without Zach LaVine on Monday night but in any event, they will need a much more focused defensive effort to get the win in their final 2021-22 regular season matchup with the Spurs.