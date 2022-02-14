Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Spurs (2.14.22)
Remind Me Later •
Body
The Bulls look to make it four-straight wins when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
San Antonio sits at 22-35 but the young squad gave the Bulls issues the last time they faced off, a 131-122 Spurs win. In that game, the Bulls allowed the Spurs to shoot 52% from the field and 43% from the 3-point line.
Chicago will be without Zach LaVine on Monday night but in any event, they will need a much more focused defensive effort to get the win in their final 2021-22 regular season matchup with the Spurs.
Extra Defensive Attention on Dejounte Murray
First time NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray is having a stellar season but he has stepped his played up over the last 10 games.
Over the last 10 games, Murray is averaging 23 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists per game. In the last matchup against the Bulls Murray had 29 points, 12 assists, 3 steals and knocked down two of his fours 3-point shots.
With the Spurs having a young group led by Murray, limiting his production will be key to slowing down their offensive attack.
Go through Nikola Vucevic early
The Bulls will, of course, need DeRozan to fill a big scoring void with LaVine out, something the All-Star is more than capable of. But Nikola Vucevic is just as important as a secondary scorer and playmaker.
Vooch had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists the last time these two teams faced off.
DeRozan's scoring is necessary, but a big night from Vucevic will make the Bulls a tough team to beat on Monday night.
Big bench production
With LaVine and his big-time scoring production out on Monday night, Chicago will need a huge night from their bench unit.
Whether it is a big rebounding night from a Troy Brown Jr., or some hot-shooting from Coby White or Matt Thomas, an unexpected scoring night will be a major key in the Bulls pulling out a no-frills win on Monday night.
NEXT UP: