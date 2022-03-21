Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Raptors (3.21.22)

Play through contact

The Bulls have struggled to get to the free throw line in recent weeks and we have seen a scenario pop up a few times a game where a player gets contact on the way to the rim and then complains to the referee before getting back on defense.

This isn't a habit the Bulls are usually offenders of, but against Toronto even the briefest of lapses can sink you.

Chicago will need to keep playing and resist the urge to get the refs to hear them out after possible 50-50 calls. All three of the Bulls leading scorers have had big nights, with Nikola Vucevic going for 30 points (on zero free throws) in the last matchup between these two teams.

Monday night's game figures to be physical, so hopefully the Bulls come prepared.