Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Pacers (12.26.21)
The Bulls resume play on Sunday, December 26, when they take on the Indiana Pacers at the United Center.
Chicago is looking to collect their 20th win of the season and their fifth straight win at home.
Indiana handed Chicago one of their worst losses of the season so far, as the Pacers picked up a 109-77 win, dominating a tired Chicago squad that was on the second night of a back-to-back.
Now, Chicago will be well-rested as they take on the Pacers following four days off after a postponed home game against the Toronto Raptors. The Bulls should have most of their regular players returning, including Zach LaVine.
Get Zach LaVine involved on offense early
Zach LaVine is an awesome talent who along with DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, keep the Bulls offense afloat.
LaVine's offense is based around his 3-point shooting, his many ways to get to the basket and his ability to create space in the midrange area.
Zach should be a high free throw rate player and is, yet his free throw attempt rate has dropped almost 2% per Cleaningtheglass.com
It could be that LaVine is still adjusting to playing with another high usage player like DeRozan, thus resulting in less free throw-drawing opportunities. But LaVine's usage rate hasn't really dropped that much, so when his shot isn't falling like against the Pacers in late November, the results can be underwhelming.
To avoid another tough game vs. the Pacers for LaVine (7-of-18 from the field for 17 points in the first matchup), the Bulls coaching staff needs to look at creative ways to get him going early.
Whether it be unconventional actions as a screener, post-ups or simply more pick-and-roll opportunities, the Bulls need the best version of Zach LaVine against Indiana and that includes even more activity on offense.
Attack Pacers in transition
With the Bulls being extremely close to having their full complement of players available, now is as good of a time as ever to re-establish what makes this team so great: their transition game.
The Bulls add 4.7 points per game to their per 100 possession scoring rate through transition via Cleaningtheglass.com. This means that the Bulls add more value to their offense through fastbreak opportunities than any other team in the league.
Zach LaVine, who returns after an extended COVID-related absence, will need as many easy looks as possible to aid his return to action. Getting out of on the fastbreak and forcing the Pacers, who start to plodding big men, to move often is a surefire key to success.
Better Defense On Malcolm Brogdon
Malcolm Brogdon is a great guard who possesses both solid defensive ability and a versatile offensive game. Assuming he suits up on Sunday, stopping him will be a major key to beating Indiana.
The first time the Bulls and Pacers matched up in late November, Brogdon turned in a stat line of 16 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists. He was also 6-of-6 from the free throw line and was a major part of Indiana shooting 41% from the 3-point line in a dominating performance.
If Chicago plans to not only win this game, but control it throughout, they will need to slow down Brogdon's steady production.
Ball, LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu and Javonte Green come to mind as great primary options to guard Brogdon, but just as important will be closeouts. The Bulls have to be mindful of who they are rotating on to and adjust their aggression accordingly.
Being a career 37% 3-point shooter and a crafty finisher to boot, Brogdon deserves a ton of defensive attention on the perimeter.
