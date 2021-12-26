Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Pacers (12.26.21)

The Bulls resume play on Sunday, December 26, when they take on the Indiana Pacers at the United Center.

Chicago is looking to collect their 20th win of the season and their fifth straight win at home.

Indiana handed Chicago one of their worst losses of the season so far, as the Pacers picked up a 109-77 win, dominating a tired Chicago squad that was on the second night of a back-to-back.

Now, Chicago will be well-rested as they take on the Pacers following four days off after a postponed home game against the Toronto Raptors. The Bulls should have most of their regular players returning, including Zach LaVine.