Keys To The Game: Bulls at Nets (12.4.21)

The Chicago Bulls won their third matchup with the New York Knicks on Thursday night in Madison Square Garden. Every New York-Chicago has been a battle this season, and Thursday's was no different. Chicago built up a massive lead, which was then whittled down by a resilient Knicks squad.

DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points, including 18 in the final frame, to lift the Bulls to victory in MSG. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic were both also huge in the win, dropping in 27 points apiece.

The Bulls will need another efficient and aggressive performance from their leading scorers to take down a Brooklyn Nets team that is scoring quite a bit as of late. The Nets have won 8 of their last 10 games.