Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Nets (11.8.21)

The Bulls were unable to split a home-and-home two game series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers got masterful performances from Joel Embiid in both games, including a 30-point outing in Philadelphia's road win on Saturday.

Chicago's defense showed some signs of early season fatigue against the Sixers and a bounce back effort will definitely be needed from the Bulls' D to take down MVP candidate Kevin Durant and the Nets.