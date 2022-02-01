Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Magic (2.1.22)

The Bulls will try to keep their positive momentum rolling when they take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Chicago won two games in a row before losing to the Spurs in a tough road game in San Antonio. The Bulls got back on track when they knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers with a big-time offensive performance.

Four of the five Bulls starters scored in double-figures and Portland provided little resistance to a robust and diverse Chicago attack.

Now, Chicago moves on to play a feisty and young Orlando team that picked up a 114-95 win in the last matchup between these two teams.

Here's how the Bulls can avenge their previous loss to Magic on Tuesday night.