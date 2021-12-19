Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Lakers (12.19.21)

After a much-needed break, the Bulls take the floor again as the matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center. Both teams will be missing key players, most notably Zach LaVine, who is still in health and safety protocols for Chicago, and Anthony Davis, who suffered a knee injury in L.A.'s loss to Minnesota on Friday.

Chicago will look to shake off the rust with a group that should include DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Coby White among others. Here's how the Bulls match up with the Lakers on Sunday evening.