Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Knicks (11.21.21)

The Chicago Bulls return home after a tough, yet successful West Coast road trip. The Bulls return to the United Center with a 3-2 record over their five-game West Coast swing. Now Chicago looks forward to facing off with perhaps their biggest rival in the Tom Thibodeau-led New York Knicks.

The Knicks are one of the toughest teams in the league, combining a physical defense with an unselfish offense that doesn't mind who has a big scoring night.

Chicago fell 104-103 in a nail-biting loss to the Knicks in their fifth game of the year, with a DeMar DeRozan jumper missing at the buzzer. Here's how Chicago can avenge their early season loss to the Knicks on Sunday night.