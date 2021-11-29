Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Hornets (11.29.21)

Be Diligent On Defense

The Bulls defense has been excellent all season despite a relative lack of belief on a national scale. But as of late they have struggled to maintain their focus in the final frame.

In Chicago's loss to Miami, they gave up 35 points in the fourth quarter, sealing a three-point loss. The Bulls have been solid at focusing on key players, but Charlotte's play style makes that difficult.

All five of their starters score in (or near, PJ Washington at 9.9 points per game) double figures.

Chicago will need to be smart on their closeouts on 3-point shooters and make sure to over-communicate on defense early and often. Miami's 3-point shooting doomed Chicago late and Charlotte comes into Monday night shooting a league-leading 37.7% from 3-point range.