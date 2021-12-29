Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Hawks (12.29.21)

The Chicago Bulls kept the good times rolling as they knocked off the Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Now, the Bulls look to notch their second victory over the Hawks in a week as they face off again, this time at the United Center.

The Bulls trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic had one of their first in-tandem monster performances. The three players combined for 89 points and 25 assists in a high-scoring affair.

Atlanta put up a bigger fight than many would expect with such a poor shooting from their star player in Trae Young (8-of-23), as they were lifted with a massive and unexpected scoring effort from third-year forward Cam Reddish.

On Wednesday night, Chicago looks to recreate their winning formula against Atlanta for their 22nd win of the season.