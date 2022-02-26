Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Grizzlies (2.26.22)

The Bulls take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night in a meeting of two title contenders.

The Grizzlies youth and athleticism has blended well with some veteran talent such as center Steven Adams, leading to one of the more physical and fast-paced teams in the league.

Ja Morant is having an incredible breakout year, and incredible feat for a player who was already considered a success story.

It will take another total team effort from Chicago to take down a red-hot Memphis team this weekend.