Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Clippers

The Chicago Bulls took their second road loss of the season on Friday night when they fell 119-93 to the team with the best record in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors victory over Chicago completed a 7-1 homestand. The Bulls will regroup as they head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

Los Angeles is on a seven-game winning streak coming into Sunday night. The Clippers have rolled as of late despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who is out for the season with an ACL injury. Paul George has more than covered for the absence of Leonard, George is currently fourth in the league in points per game (26.4).

The Bulls will need a balanced, team effort to take down the Clippers, as they possess one of the stronger and disciplined defensive units in the league.