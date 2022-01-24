Keys To The Game: Bulls at Thunder (1.24.22)

The Bulls suffered a disappointing loss on Sunday night, falling 94-90 to the Orlando Magic. Orlando still possesses the worst-record in the league at 9-39, but the loss shows just how much the Bulls have been struggling as of late.

Chicago now looks to bounce-back again, this time, on the road against another young team in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC has the second-worst record in the Western Conference behind the Houston Rockets. But as of late, the Thunder have been playing solid basketball with 6-foot-8 rookie guard Josh Giddey alternating between great and poor performances.

Here's what the Bulls need to focus on the get back on track on Monday night.