Keys To The Game: Bulls at Rockets (11.24.21)

The Bulls suffered a tough loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. On top of the schedule seeming to catch up to the Bulls from a fatigue perspective, Indiana's size in the paint was a difficult matchup for Chicago sans Nikola Vucevic.

Entering Wednesday night, the Bulls have hopefully flushed that loss out of their memories as they take on a young Rockets team in Houston.

The Rockets currently sport the worst record in the league at 1-16, so if the Bulls play their usual brand of basketball they should be able to control Wednesday night's action.