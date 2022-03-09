Keys To The Game: Bulls at Pistons (3.9.22)
The Bulls have been hit with a large amount adversity, struggling through injuries to key players while suffering their longest losing streak of the season at five games. Things don't get easier from here as the Bulls have a tough schedule remaining including a matchup with a young Detroit Pistons team on a hot streak on Wednesday night.
Limit Cade Cunningham drives to the rim
No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has rebounded after a rough start to the year. Cunningham is averaging 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists over his last 10 games. Detroit's record is 6-4 over that stretch.
Cunningham is excellent once he gets into the paint. He is by no means the fastest player but he excels at changing speeds and scoring from the mid-post area over smaller guards.
Chicago will need to keep their hands in the passing lane and prevent Cunningham from getting into a good groove on his drives to the rim. An occasional double-team may not be a bad call as Detroit is 29th in the league in 3-point percentage.
Focus on points in the paint
Chicago's offense has been great all season long but the lack of free throw attempts as of late has been alarming. The Bulls made a concerted effort to get to the charity stripe in their loss to the Sixers on Monday, collecting 26 free throw attempts after only getting 18 free throws over their previous two games.
By getting downhill and attacking the paint, Chicago will collect easy baskets and receive the type of contact that will help them get in the bonus. DeMar DeRozan was the lead Bull in terms of attacking the paint on Monday.
DeRozan and Zach LaVine had 20 of Chicago's 26 free throw attempts on Monday and will need help in this department in Detroit.
Take the first open shot
This is less of a measurable change that needs to happen, but one you could no less clearly see on tape. The Bulls often have excellent ball movement, only to turn down the first open look to continue to pass the ball around and end up taking a tougher shot.
If Chicago wants to deal with a Pistons team that has been playing better as of late, they will need to make sure to trust themselves and confidently take open shots, regardless of who catches the pass.
