Keys To The Game: Bulls at Pistons (3.9.22)

Limit Cade Cunningham drives to the rim

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has rebounded after a rough start to the year. Cunningham is averaging 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists over his last 10 games. Detroit's record is 6-4 over that stretch.

Cunningham is excellent once he gets into the paint. He is by no means the fastest player but he excels at changing speeds and scoring from the mid-post area over smaller guards.

Chicago will need to keep their hands in the passing lane and prevent Cunningham from getting into a good groove on his drives to the rim. An occasional double-team may not be a bad call as Detroit is 29th in the league in 3-point percentage.