Keys To The Game: Bulls at Pacers (2.4.22)

Intense effort on the boards

The Bulls rebounding and size woes are a bit overblown, as the group mostly compensates with speed and effort. Chicago's effort will need to be at an all-time high on the glass against one of the worst matchups for them in a quite tall Pacers team.

Indiana's last matchup with Chicago saw them take a narrow two-point loss on an extremely impressive DeMar DeRozan buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

In that game, what many may not remember, is that the Bulls were beat up bad on the boards, losing the rebound battle 55-42. The Pacers finished the night with a whopping 171 offensive rebounds.

If the Bulls want to avoid another close loss or the possibly worse, overtime loss, like they suffered on Thursday in Toronto, then they will need to make sure the limit the Pacers 2nd chance scoring opportunities.

This is easier said than done for a limited Bulls team that is going through a tough stretch of four games in fives nights, but that extra, extra effort is what comes with the territory of being the top dog in the conference.