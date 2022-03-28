Keys To The Game: Bulls at Knicks (3.28.22)

Trust your veterans

While the Bulls obviously want to see big performances from their youngsters, now is the time they want to see DeMar DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic round into postseason form.

That means in every one of the Bulls final eight games, we need to see the Bulls three scoring leaders play with peak efficiency and effort. The Knicks are a non-playoff team that would be happy to play spoiler, so it would behoove the Bulls to trust their leaders to pull them through.

LaVine, DeRozan and Vucevic all average well over 24 points per game (PPG) against the Knicks this season. If those three players get their usual, healthy dose of shot attempts on Monday, it's hard to envision the Bulls struggling in MSG.