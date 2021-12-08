Keys To The Game: Bulls at Cavaliers (12.8.21)

Focus On Box Outs

Matching up with the Cleveland Cavaliers starts and ends with their size advantage, specifically within the starting lineups.

The Cavs start three seven-foot or near seven-foot players in Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, has formed an intimidating frontcourt tandem with Allen, already a legit shot-blocking and rebounding force who recently inked a five-year, $100 million deal to stay in Cleveland.

Markkanen is someone Bulls fans are very familiar with. Though he still hasn't improved much as an inside scorer or passer, Markkanen has continued to make strides as a rebounder with the Cavs. His 6.1 rebounds per game are aided by the fact that he has been allowed to spend time at small forward.

If the Bulls don't focus on boxing out the Cavs, they could be in for a long night as Cleveland is 8th in the league in rebound rate.