Chuck's Daily Check In - 07.08.19

FINAL: Cleveland 82, Bulls 75.

CCI RECAP: Again, to put things in perspective, this is Summer League but I absolutely love Coby White who has a high ceiling with room to grow in many areas but this young man is going to be a very good NBA player.

White with a 15 points- 6 rebounds- 5 assists game. His three-point shot will come. He has a terrific skill set and will have success and growing pains sometimes in the same game but I implore Bulls fans to be patient with him.

Mychal Mulder who excelled for the Windy City Bulls a season ago filled up the stat sheet scoring 18 points and grabbing four rebounds. He also had a filthy reverse jam.

Mulder's reverse slam against the Cavs

Justin Simon, coming off a splendid season for St. John's capturing the Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors notched 10 points along with six boards.

The Bulls get right back at it tonight as they meet the Zion-less New Orleans Pelicans. Good days are ahead Bulls fans. Enjoy the moment; enjoy the journey.

Other Summer League news and notes:

Kevin Durant has officially signed with the Nets and will wear jersey #7.

The buzz around the NBA remains the major story lines of the past 72 hours involving superstars. The OKC-LAC trade is now official and this came out of nowhere. The Thunder collect five first round picks along with up and coming star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, they also surrendered one of the best two way players in the NBA in Paul George who wanted out of OKC.

I've seen enough to know Miami's Tyler Herro can flat out score.

Portland has tweaked its roster but keep your eye on two young players in Gary Trent Jr. (30 points vs. Houston) and Anfernee Simons.

Memphis sent Delon Wright to Dallas in a sign and trade. I'm a big fan of Wright who played well in a limited role for the Raps. He was packaged to Memphis in the Marc Gasol deal at the trade deadline.

The Grizzlies inked Tyus Jones to a three-year offer sheet. Minnesota has two days to match. Memphis announced they will retire Mike Conley's #11 jersey. Conley was recently dealt to Utah. Classy move for a classy individual.

Minnesota's Josh Okogie who had a solid rookie campaign is playing SL ball and look for him to improve his resume in year two.

Vince Carter is doing a ton of broadcasting work here in Las Vegas and has a promising communications career but before he is situated in the booth on a full-time basis he wants to play his 22nd and final season. Who inks him? Toronto? New Orleans? Phoenix?

Bumped into former Bull Brent Barry now employed with the Spurs. He was an outstanding broadcaster post playing days but he is a rising front office star.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.