Chuck Checks In: 10.21.18

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Detroit 118, Bulls 116. Pistons (2-0), Bulls (0-2)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine - 33. Pistons: Griffin - 33.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis - 14. Pistons: Drummond - 13.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono - 7. Pistons: Jackson - 6.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls played with heart, spirit and competitive juice, but the Pistons made plays down the stretch and came away with a win spoiling the Bulls' home opener in front of over 21-thousand fans. The new look three-point shooting Pistons drained 18 long-range jumpers, but it was Ish Smith's drive to the rim with five seconds left lifting Detroit to its second win in as many games. It was a shootout between Blake Griffin and Zach LaVine, each scoring 33 on the night. LaVine has now scored back-to-back 30-point games. The Bulls played without Kris Dunn, who is expected back in the lineup Monday against Dallas. The Bulls, of course, are without Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine. Valentine remains sidelined with an ankle injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 58 — The Bulls struggled shooting the 3 rock (31%), but had no problem attacking the rack with 58 points in the paint.

CCI GAME BALL: Bulls: LaVine is a no brainer with 33, making 7 of 9 free throws. However, Cam Payne did a solid job scoring 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Pistons: Griffin was spectacular but Ish Smith was a difference maker in the fourth quarter scoring 10 of 15 points off the bench.

UP NEXT: At Dallas Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS - NBA NEWS and NOTES:

Houston 124, Lakers 115: A fight broke out as punches were thrown by the Lakers' Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram and Houston's Chris Paul. Paul Pierce said it best on ESPN that Paul and Rondo have never gotten along. The loss spoiled LeBron James' Lakers home debut.

Toronto 117, Washington 113: The Raps played without Kawhi Leonard (rest) and managed to go to 3-0. Kyle Lowry with a 28 points, 12 assists game. Washington has dropped its first two games, both on their home court. They open up a western swing Monday in Portland.

Boston 103, NY 101: Another tough loss for the Knicks. Boston rested Gordon Hayward (ankle). NY rookie Kevin Knox suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Dallas 140, Minnesota 136: A wild one in Texas. Jimmy Butler rested and did not play. Rookie Luka Doncic with 26. A vintage D. Rose game with 28-5-5. The Mavs attempted a franchise record 50 three-point field goals.

Indiana 132, Brooklyn 112: In the offseason, the Pacers bolstered their bench and it delivered last night. Kyle O'Quinn with 16 points.

Portland 121, San Antonio 108: The combo of Damien Lillard and C.J. McCollum tallied 53 points.

Charlotte 113, Miami 112: Kemba Walker is on fire ripping the nets for 39 points. Walker has made 19 three-point field goals in the first three games to start a season...an NBA record.

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 115: Joel Embiid 32-10. J.J. Redick with 31. Ben Simmons left the game in the first quarter with a tight back.

Denver 119, Phoenix 91: Nikola Jokic with a triple-double of 35-12-11. Toss in 4 steals as well. Will Barton suffered a right hip injury.

