Chuck Checks In - 03.11.21

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: 76ers (24-12, 8-9 on the road) at Bulls: (16-18, 7-11 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. 76ers: Harris: 20ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7per. 76ers: Harris and Howard each with 7per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 5per. 76ers: Harris and Milton 3per.

LAST MEETING: February 19, 2021. Philadelphia 112, Bulls 105. Joel Embiid was a one man wrecking crew. He dominated play on both ends of the floor scoring a career high 50 points. He added 19 rebounds, five assists, four block shots, and two steals. He was fabulous. But the Bulls were in this game trailing by only four with one minute left. Tobias Harris registered a double -double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Simmons missed the game with an illness. Zach LaVine scored 30.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls begin an incredible second half journey of 38 games with a five game home stand featuring Philly tonight and hosting Miami tomorrow night. Lauri Markkanen is good to go tonight. Otto Porter Jr. is headed in that direction. Markkanen last played February 5 in Orlando. In 14 games he's averaging 19 points and six rebounds. Porter Jr. has played in 16 games, his last coming February 1st. Otto is averaging 11 points and six rebounds. The Bulls are in the thick of the EC mix. The Bulls chemistry is outstanding as they are overjoyed with Billy Donovan's tactical and communication skills. Zach LaVine enters tonight's game sixth in scoring in the NBA at 28ppg.

The Bulls offensive stats are sizzling: Sixth in the NBA in points per game at 115, third in the NBA in field goal percentage (48%), 10th in the NBA in 3pt FG% (37%), seventh in the NBA in FT% (80%), and Eighth in assists at 26 per game. Coach Donovan wants to limit turnovers and fouls committed in the second half of the season.

Philly is atop the EC leading the red hot Nets by one-half game. Both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are expected to miss tonight's game due to Health and Safety protocols. It will be interesting to see if the Sixers tweak their roster before the trade deadline expires March 25. If anyone has an active hand to play in the Eastern Conference it's Philly GM Daryl Morey who built a reputation as an aggressive executive with the Houston Rockets.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Memphis 127, Washington 122. Jonas Valanciunas had a monster game to tip off the second half of the NBA season scoring a season high 29 points and grabbing 20 rebounds.

Dallas 115, San Antonio 114. Luka Doncic posted his 33rd career triple-double of 22-12-12. The Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge have mutually agreed he will not return to the team. Aldridge is in the final year of his contract.

NBA NATIONAL TV

TNT: Boston at Brooklyn 6:30 CT

TNT: Golden State at LAC. 9PM CT.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!