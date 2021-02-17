Chuck Checks In - 02.17.21

GAME NIGHT FROM UNITED CENTER: Pistons (8-19, 2-11 on the road) at Bulls (11-15, 4-9 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28ppg. Pistons: Grant: 23ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 8per. Pistons: Plumlee: 8per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine and White each with 5. Pistons: Wright: 4

CCI PREVIEW: Surprise! The Pistons make a surprising and unscheduled stop in Chicago following the news that the Hornets-Bulls game had been postponed by the NBA for health and safety protocols. The Pistons-Mavs game was postponed in Dallas due to the horrific snow/ice blizzard that has paralyzed the state of Texas. So here we are!

The Bulls go for their second straight win as they take on a Detroit team that is all about the future. The Pistons could wind up with the number one overall pick depending on the ping pong balls. In a matter of days the Pistons sent Derrick Rose to the Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and instructed Blake Griffin to chill until Detroit figures out the best option moving forward. He is owed 51 million dollars. I do like some of the young pieces of the Pistons featuring Kilian Hayes (injured-hip), Saddiq Bey (EC Player of the Week) and Isaiah Stewart (tough defender). Is GM Troy Weaver done? Good question.

Meantime, the Bulls played a solid game at Indiana hitting the glass for a season high 60 rebounds, 13 on the offensive window leading to 25 points. I always compare rebounding to football's line play. If you dominate the line of scrimmage, chances are you'll have success. The same applies in basketball. If you rebound, you give yourself more possessions. Simple as that. Wendell Carter Jr. returned to the lineup after missing 11 straight games and grabbed nine boards in 21 minutes. Thad Young recorded a double-double against Indiana with 11 rebounds and 13 points. Denzel Valentine has a career high seven game double figure scoring streak.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 128, Phoenix 124. The Nets overcame a 24 point deficit as James Harden scored 38 points. The Nets played without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Boston 112, Denver 99. The Celtics slipped past the .500 mark despite 43 points from Nikola Jokic.

Los Angeles Lakers 112, Minnesota 104. Anthony Edwards had a career high 28 points for the 7-21 T-Wolves. D' Angelo Russell is out 4-6 weeks.

Portland 115, Oklahoma City 104. Damian Lillard scored 12 points in the final 4:41 of the game.

Toronto 124, Milwaukee 113. The Bucks have lost four straight. Fred VanVleet scored 33 points.

New Orleans 144, Memphis 113. Zion Williamson with a 31-7-6 game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!