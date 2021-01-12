Chuck Checks In - 01.12.21

The Bulls-Celtics game scheduled for tonight has been postponed by the NBA due to health and safety protocols. The Celtics have been hit hard with seven players ruled out. The Association also postponed the Mavs-Pelicans contest. The Bulls don't play again until Friday at Oklahoma City with hopes of Ryan Arcidiacono and Lauri Markkanen rejoining them after the two have missed the past ten days due to health and safety protocols.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 121, Orlando 93. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks lineup and scored 22 points as the Bucks handed the Magic their fifth straight loss.

Portland 112, Toronto 111. CJ McCollum scored the go ahead hoop with nine seconds left spoiling a monster game from Pascal Siakam who recorded his first career triple-double of 22-13-10. The Raptors fell to 2-8, 1-6 on the road.

Sacramento 127, Indiana 122. Buddy Hield with a huge late game three point hoop, one of six for Hield on the night.

Charlotte 109, New York 88. Gordon Hayward poured in 34 points as the Hornets picked up their fourth straight win handing the Knicks their third straight loss.

Washington 128, Phoenix 107. Bradley Beal tossed in 34 points as the Wizards won their first home game in six attempts. The Suns went 4 for 27 from the field. Washington's Russell Westbrook will miss at least a week with a quad injury.

Atlanta 112, Philadelphia 94. The Sixers used nine players. Several are dealing with injuries; the others with healthy and safety protocols. The Hawks played without five starters/rotation players

Memphis 101, Cleveland 91. The Grizzlies improved to 3-1 on the road. Andre Drummond had a 19-14 game, his 11th straight double-double to start the season.

Miami has seven players listed on its health and safety protocols list. Miami is scheduled to play tonight in Philadelphia.

Kyrie Irving will miss tonight Nets-Nuggets for personal reasons.

