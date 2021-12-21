Bulls cruise by Rockets, Alfonzo McKinnie shines

Now Houston, you have a problem. I know, that didn't take much effort or exertion. Which pretty much matched the Bulls easy 133-118 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets.

Playing the second of a back to back set with five players still out from NBA health and safety protocols and Alex Caruso early in the game joining Derrick Jones Jr. with injury, albeit believed minor, the Bulls played about as perfect a game as you can play in pro basketball.

They never trailed after Javonte Green took the opening tip for a slam dunk and cascading Bulls 9-0 lead. The Bulls led by double-digits basically the last three quarters, scored a season-high 73 first-half points and equaled their season highest 133. The Bulls shot 53.4 percent overall, 45.7 on threes and 95.8 on free throws, the second team this season with a 50/45/95 shooting game.

DeMar DeRozan predictably led the Bulls with a smooth 26 points, the Rockets finally showing some traps and pressure in the second half, apparently not getting the Lakers game film until halftime. Lonzo Ball was special with 19 points, five steals including three in a two-minute late third quarter stretch to thwart the Rockets only sort of run of the game, four threes and a team most eight assists including the best of the season with what he dubbed "an NBA touchdown" with a full court pass from out of bounds for a DeRozan layup after a Rockets made three.

And Coby White, starting the second half with Caruso out with a sprained foot early in the game, had a season-high 24 points as the Bulls reserves totaled a season-best 66 points.

"I give those guys a lot of credit," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said about the reserves' effort that included double figure scoring games for two-way player Tyler Cook and second 10-day addition Alfonzo McKinnie. "I thought they were really terrific tonight. When Alex went down we were incredibly shorthanded because he plays so many positions for us. But between Devon (Dotson), Tyler, Alfonzo, Coby... all those guys coming off the bench provided a huge lift on both ends of the floor and a boost for our team."

A team that now is 19-10 and creeping back toward the top of the Eastern Conference, just a game and a half behind the Brooklyn Nets.

"It's a great group of guys," commended Donovan. "I know they'll compete. One thing I'll say about our guys is they'll compete, they play hard, they work hard. We're still going to have to regain our chemistry and rhythm. But what these guys have done speaks to their competitive character. It's been a great group and all those guys have put their focus and effort toward how can I impact winning. What they did on a back to back coming off what they've been through was really impressive. Not that we were perfect, but the focus and concentration, the ability to keep fighting and playing. I appreciate how they've handled everything thrown at them this year."

Which included an embarrassing loss to a rebuilding Rockets team last month that was carrying a 15-game losing streak. With that win over the Bulls, the Rockets surprisingly won seven straight. They lost four of five afterward and came into the United Center Monday off a Saturday win in Detroit.

That streak ended quickly with Green's dash and dunk to start and the Bulls ahead 35-26 at the end of the first quarter. With several encouraging factors emerging. There was Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 18 points, eagerly taking advantage of mismatches and scoring inside against the small ball Rockets.

"We were able to establish Vooch in the post and he played from there and established himself," said Donovan. "He shot it, he posted it. I thought he got everything involved tonight. Vooch is just going to keep getting better; he's too good a player, works incredibly hard and he's finding his way with a new team."

There's been some concern about Vucevic in a recent shooting slump, particularly inside. But he was 50 percent overall the last two games as the Bulls immediately recognized Houston's mistimed switches that had Vucevic maneuvering inside with drop steps and short runners for scores. There was Billy Big Ball as Donovan, who often has been questioned about his small ball lineups despite the Bulls 19-10 record, using both 6-8 Cook and 6-7 McKinnie with Vucevic or Tony Bradley.

It was an especially feel good Chicago night for McKinnie, the West Side basketball gypsy whose remarkable hoops journey has been through Europe, Mexico, paying for a G-league tryout and several cups of coffee with four NBA teams before returning to the G-league and its new Mexico City team this season. And then the 10-day emergency addition last week when the Bulls roster met the World War Z.

No reports of zombies yet, but not everyone has returned.

Enjoying his time in Greensboro, N.C., as anyone would, and awaiting a G-league back to back, McKinnie got the invite to join the Bulls in Miami. There was an appearance, a few games postponed to work out on his own, another cameo against the Lakers Sunday, and then getting his second 10-day deal Monday.

McKinnie celebrated with 16 points, three off his career best, and four of six three pointers with three of three in the first half as the Bulls built up their 73-54 lead.

And now playing back home when it seemed so unlikely for a kid undrafted after failing to even average double figures at Wisconsin-Green Bay, and basically not recruited after averaging about 11 points at Marshall High School. Never give up your dreams, kids.

Forward Alfonzo McKinnie had his best game as a Bull so far, scoring 16 points off the bench against the Rockets.

"It's the biggest dream come true," said McKinnie. "I was so excited (about the callup to the Bulls) my mom was the first person I called; my mom is my best friend. I'm just happy to be a part of this organization and come out and play. I remember being in the house with my grandmother and I used to rush to the TV to catch the intro to the Bulls game. I always thought the Bulls had the dopest intro. Even now standing out there on the court and hearing the intro, seeing the Bull run through the other team's bus and things like that, that's something I remember being excited to see as a kid.

"A West Side kid, I grew up like 10, 15 minutes down the way. House was a Bulls house," said McKinnie. "Watched the Bulls growing up. So just being able to compete on the highest stage in my hometown, on my favorite side of the city, the West Side, it's been surreal, to be honest. Just putting that jersey on has been everything for me."

And perhaps he even gets an extended run. And not just because the Bulls still have so many missing players. As an athletic, 6-7 wing player who also can play inside and has learned to shoot a three, McKinnie could fit well for a team that isn't always considered tall enough inside.

Though the Bulls have certainly been skilled and determined enough.

"We harp on every day being resilient," said Ball. "We want to be one of the hardest playing teams in the league and the last two nights we've done that."

Ball continues to be a revelation, one of the best three-point shooters in the league at 42 percent with more than seven attempts per game and one of the best defenders averaging almost two steals per game. That the Bulls could acquire a point guard like him remains one of the great mysteries and coups of the NBA summer.

And with Zach LaVine still out on virus watch probably until after Christmas and the Rockets finally realizing two is better than one on DeRozan and Houston getting within 95-80 with about three minutes left in the third quarter, Ball took over the ball.

Though after the play of the game when late in the second quarter after an Eric Gordon three, Ball quickly grabbed the ball as it went through the basket and the Rockets were admiring getting within 65-48. DeRozan had driven hard to the basket the previous possession and was down. Always looking up and ahead, Ball saw that DeRozan was just onto the court after his fall. So Ball stepped quickly out of bounds to unbound the ball and threw it 90 feet to DeRozan over the heads of the last two Rockets defenders. DeRozan casually scored.

"Seen him down there already," Ball no-big-dealed it. "I just put it up there for him."

Then late in the third when the Rockets burned the last of their fuel, Ball made a three, got a steal and threw a lob to McKinnie for a dunk, got another steal and drove and missed. McKinnie grabbed the long rebound that was tapped out by Bradley and Ball scored on a driving bank shot for a three-point play and 103-80 Bulls lead.

"Just trying to get a push before the fourth," said the laconic Ball. "A lot of that came in transition. We got some stops, they made a little run. But once we got on the boards and got deflections and get out, we're probably the best running team in the league."

Then with a few seconds left in the third, Ball got yet another steal that set up DeRozan for the Allen Iverson Tribute Move of the Game. DeRozan lined up 20-year-old Rockets first round pick Josh Christopher and the 32-year-old master delivered Exhibit A of savvy over leaping in a single bound.

DeRozan dribbled deliberately at the top of the circle, faced right sending Richardson spinning around as DeRozan crossed over left, Richardson grabbing the floor for balance. DeRozan was then past him into the lane and went from Iverson to Magic with a no look pass left to Bradley. He fumbled it, but DeRozan picked up the loose ball and put it back in for a 105-83 Bulls lead after three.

The Bulls then were the cat and the Rockets the bird in the fourth quarter as the Bulls batted them around some until it was all mercifully done.

"It's been real fun ever since I got here," said Ball. "I love my time playing with the guys out there."

It's all basketball love at times like these.