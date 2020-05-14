Your ’90s Bulls Work-From-Home Style Guide

Channel the ’90s Bulls with our hand-picked looks.
Posted: May 14, 2020
The '90s are having a major moment, with a resurgence in trends like dad jeans and bucket hats, and The Last Dance has been giving us fresh inspiration to dial up our work-from-home wardrobes.

Chances are, you've still got a treasure trove of old Bulls tees and sweats at home with you, ready to be broken out for their big Zoom moment.

Plus, check out '90s-inspired pieces available to ship home to you from shop.bulls.com.

Everything about this first look screams champions, from the trophies to the shades. Special appreciation for Dennis Rodman's pajama pants, aka our current wardrobe.

Rodman's Championship parade look

Shop this Look: Majestic Sweatpants and more from Nike, '47 Brand, and Spalding.

Jordan and Rodman in the traditional red warm ups

There is still something inherently cool about the warmups of the '90s Bulls, and MJ's shoes are iconic.

The traditional Bulls warmups with the official ball on the NBA

Shop this Look: Spalding Basketball available at the Madhouse Team Store at the United Center and more from Mitchell & Ness and Jordan Brand.

Michael Jordan and Sheryl Swoopes

Michael Jordan and Sheryl Swoopes rocking the #23.

Jordan 23 jerseys in black and white

Shop this Look: Mitchell & Ness Michael Jordan White Chicago Bulls 1997-98 Hardwood Classics Authentic Jersey, Herschel Fanny Pack, and more from Mitchell & Ness.

Jordan playground look

Perfect 'fit for out and about, 6 feet apart.

Bulls red tee and grey bulls shorts with an NBA ball

Shop this Look: Concept Sports Shorts, Homage T-shirt available at the Madhouse Team Store at the United Center, and more from Nike and Spalding.

Pippen sitting with two dogs

Good boy-approved quarantine fashion.

Working from home means you need to be comfortable as you lock in for the day's work, staying productive throughout. The '90s track pants and classic Bulls hoody give you comfort and style.

Bulls hoody and sweat pants with Zenni glasses

Shop this Look: Majestic Hoodie, Stance Socks, and more from Mitchell & Ness and Zenni.

Pippen in the locker room watching TV with headphones on

@90s we'll take the clothes, but you can keep the TV

Pippen always kept it fresh while getting ready for game time.

Red Pippen jersey with headphones, shots and a Bulls water bottle

Shop this Look: Majestic Shorts, Water Bottle, and more from Mitchell & Ness and JBL.

