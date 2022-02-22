Sneaker Show-Out: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu at All-Star Weekend

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu showed up and showed out at the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend.

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend wrapped up, a great showcase for the new-look Chicago Bulls, who had three players competing across the weekend's festivities.

Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu played in the Rising Stars game, while DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine competed in Sunday's NBA All-Star game.

Although DeRozan was the only one to walk away with a win this weekend--DeMar was on Team LeBron, assisting on the game-winning basket to James--all three players won over fans with some impressive kicks worn throughout All-Star weekend.

We take a closer look at the best Bulls kicks from the past week.

Zach LaVine wearing New Balance with the New Balance Two Way in front.

Ayo Dosunmu in the Nike Air Zoom G.T

Ayo Dosunmu takes a jump shot in the Nike Air Zoom G.T.

Dosunmu competed in the Rising Stars Challenge, playing for Team Payton coached by Hall of Famer Gary Payton. This game was not big on ball movement so Dosunmu was certainly short on shot opportunities. However, he made the most of his limited chances.

He finished the night with five points, showing off his impressive 3-point stroke and driving ability in those few attempts.

Dosunmu wore a pair of pink Nike Air Zoom G.T. in the Rising Stars Challenge, a change of pace from the Kyries he usually wears during regular season matchups.

Ayo Dosunmu scored five points in the Rising Stars Game.

Zach LaVine in the New Balance TWO WXY

LaVine had a busy weekend, competing in the 2022 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest on Saturday and the All-Star game itself on Sunday.

Zach LaVine in the 2022 MTN DEW 3-PT Contest.

Unfortunately, LaVine kept his streak of cold-shooting nights in the 3-point contest going. This is something Bulls fans will surely take in stride as long as LaVine keeps up his red-hot 40% from 3-point range in the games that count. Throughout All-Star weekend LaVine could be spotted wearing New Balance.

LaVine put on a much better performance in the All-Star game itself, outscoring his Bulls teammate 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. LaVine even broke out a big-time 360 dunk for the fans.

A reminder that Zach is a 2x dunk champ @ZachLaVine | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/x1gigFq19W — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 21, 2022

LaVine throws down the 360 jam.

For the 3-point contest and the All-Star game, LaVine wore two different colorways of the New Balance TWO WXY.

DeMar DeRozan in the Kobe 4 Protro Argentina

DeMar DeRozan in the Kobe 4 Protro Argentina

NBA fans know that DeMar DeRozan always comes with the heat, wearing a fresh pair of Kobes every night. DeRozan honored the late, great Bryant and Spurs legend Manu Ginobili on Sunday night, rocking a pair of Kobe 4 Protros in the "Argentina" colorway.

DeRozan had a solid game despite not scoring as much as his Bulls teammate.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

DeRozan's 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists were important to Team LeBron's victory, including DeRozan getting James the ball in isolation at the end of the game.

DeRozan and LaVine both hit double-digit scoring totals, showed off great dunks and on-court kicks, and played vital roles in the end of the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

DeRozan and LaVine put on a show at the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

Most importantly, the Bulls came out of the weekend without any unexpected, negative injury news. Now Dosunmu, DeRozan, LaVine and the entire Bulls squad can regroup and prepare for the 2nd half of the season in an extremely competitive Eastern Conference.