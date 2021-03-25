Getting to Know: Troy Brown Jr.

BIRTHDAY: July 28, 1999 (age 21)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6’6”, 215lb

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas, Nevada

Points Rebounds Assists FG% 3PT% 2020-21 4.3 2.9 0.9 37.1% 30.4% CAREER 7.4 4.1 2.0 42.6% 33.0%

CAREER THUS FAR: Third year swingman Troy Brown Jr. arrives in Chicago by way of Washington, where he’s spent the entirety of his young career as a Wizard after being drafted 15th overall in 2018 out of Oregon. Brown is an ultra-athletic forward who has seen his minutes – and as a result, his statistics – see a downturn in 2020-21 as he fell to the bottom of the Wizards rotation this season. He’ll look to get back on the court for the Bulls and get back to a form closer to the 2019-20 season, where he averaged over 10 points and 5 rebounds in 25 minutes a game. One of the more intriguing aspects of Brown’s game is his youth – despite being in his third professional season, he is still just 21 years old.

Brown brings a lot of skill every time he steps on the court – he has NBA size and athleticism, a great passing touch and court vision, and is a solid rebounder at his position. He’s a high motor player who flies around the court and isn’t afraid of contact, giving him an energy the Bulls are perhaps looking for. Though he hasn’t been a knockdown shooter in his brief NBA stint thus far, he’s a hard worker who still has time to develop. Look for the Bulls to give Brown a real look in their rotation to see if he’s a piece to be excited about long term.

FUN FACT: Brown has over 10,000 subscribers on his personal YouTube channel, which he’s used to publish videos ranging from streams of himself playing video games to a behind-the-scenes look at what the Orlando bubble was like in 2020.