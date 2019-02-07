Getting to know: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

BIRTHDAY: May 9, 1995 (23 years old)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6'6"; 205 lbs

HOMETOWN: Cannes, France

CAREER THUS FAR: Bulls fans got their first glimpse of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, acquired on February 1 from Oklahoma City, on Feb. 6 against the Pelicans, but the young shooting guard/small forward has had a winding road to Chicago. After beginning his career in France, Luwawu-Cabarrot spent the 2015-16 season playing for Serbian League club Mega Leks, helping the team win the Serbian Cup and being named to the All-Adriatic Basketball Association team at just 19 years old. His success propelled him into being the 24th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016.

Luwawu-Cabarrot flashed potential and saw decent floor time in his first two seasons with Philadelphia, averaging 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16 minutes a game in his two years there. He was sent to the Thunder in a three-team trade with Atlanta this past summer in a deal that also saw Dennis Schroder and Carmelo Anthony switch teams. In his short time with Oklahoma City, Luwawu-Cabarrot didn't see much floor time, averaging just 5.9 minutes in 21 games .

Bulls fans should expect to get a good look at Luwawu-Cabarrot for the remainder of the season, as he projects to potentially see more floor time in Chicago than he did in Oklahoma City. With his rookie deal ending after this season, the Bulls will get an up close evaluation of how the Frenchman might fit into their plans moving forward.

FUN FACT: Luwawu-Cabarrot's last name is the surnames of both his mother and father.