Ask Sam Mailbag: Zach LaVine's toughness, Lonzo Ball comparisons, team chemistry and more

The two players I am most reminded of when I watch Lonzo Ball are Wes Unseld and Tim Duncan. Please bear with me. Ball throws full length passes better than anyone I remember since Unseld. Maybe Kevin Love is raising his hand but really? He is also as stoic as Duncan in his demeanor on the court. No ups, no downs with a few side eyed looks at the refs. My question is: does he enjoy the game? He must but you can't tell. I sure am having fun watching. Curious how he interacts with the rest of the team, although in general it seems like a pretty chill group.

Sam Smith:

You left out Bill Walton and Arvydas Sabonis. Lonzo is a curious sort of point guard, who comes as advertised, best in transition and not so much in the half court. Which is the question some raise about the playoffs, which I mostly ignore because as good as this season as been so far, it's still a team out of the playoffs the last four years and five of the last six. First things first as much as I'm now seeing comparisons with these Bulls to the 2008 Celtics after they acquired Garnett and Ray Allen. I'd prefer to worry about the playoffs, but they seem as good as any in the East. Especially the way some of the top teams are more like at the Bulls level now than them having to raise their level to theirs. Things change in an NBA season. The frustration for many of us in the media even this year as well, and perhaps it gets worse with the latest virus variant, is we have almost no interaction with the players, coaches and staff any more. Lonzo's reputation in L.A. and New Orleans was good guy who didn't much love the game. I haven't seen that. He seems engaged, if stoic, a good and popular teammate and serious competitor.

Lonzo is not particularly expansive in interviews, which I suppose is understandable given the home he was raised in. But he's direct and cooperative. In addition to the virus restrictions, it's difficult to get a sense with this group because it does really seem like a contingent of nice people who like and enjoy playing with one another. I cannot foresee controversy or contretemps. They appear to get along well and appear to have accepted their roles and places in the hierarchy well. The one who might have the most problem with that is Nikola Vucevic because he goes from a No. 1 option to maybe three or four. But he's international chill, as it were, and long one of the more welcoming players in the game. Plus, his game is coming on strong now. The coach is unfailingly cooperative and supportive, if not a great story teller, and the one thing I'm sure about with this team is there's not much of a book there.