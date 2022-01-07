Ask Sam Mailbag: Zach LaVine's leadership, trade deadline ideas, respect for Chet Walker and more

They struggle on the glass and against big teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers. Should they trade for a power forward or tall small forward (Harrison Barnes or Jerami Grant)? If so, who should they trade?

I watched the Bulls play live against the Wizards last Saturday and watch highlights of all of their games. They have great guards, a very good center and DeRozan excelling as a small forward.

Sam Smith:

I'd been getting a lot of suggestions for those two along with Houston's 6-foot-10 Christian Wood until, you know, the other day when Wood decided not to go back in a game and apparently didn't like an assistant coach correcting him. Which may be the largest issue in this issue about the Bulls apparent need to be larger. I do think a lot of these high paid, high scoring guys, like Grant, are out there to be gotten for not much more than picking up their money. Which is generally in the $20 million range beyond this season and—true it's not my money—but seems a lot to me for offensive-oriented fifth options.

And at a time maybe your best player, Zach LaVine, is about to be an unrestricted free agent. Potentially bust up your team to take a chance at now?

I do believe Zach wants to stay, but Wood is a potential cautionary tale. Sort of like the old Supreme Court obscenity definition—I know it when I see it—chemistry and culture are hard to define. But you know when you see them.

On the Bulls now it may be as good as it's ever been. Heck, DeRozan even went to Champaign for Dosunmu's jersey retirement. Ten degrees, central Illinois on a Thursday night? Joakim Noah would rather be in Cleveland. It's not fantasy statistics. It's real humans working together, and it could get worse with a bad addition. Is it worth the chance when it's going so good?

Even beyond the record? Arturas Karnisovas from his first media conference emphasized how patient he is. It hasn't seemed like it the way he turned the franchise around, but we now take his word for anything. I'm checking the sun rising west. He's talked patience and growing every time he's met media and again with the team's radio station this week. He's not easy to figure since he never says much. And he was bold last summer.

Though my sense is he eschews the headline deal and perhaps fills around the edges with a buyout or minor addition with also the knowledge that the NBA plans to have another season after this and the Bulls will be part of it.