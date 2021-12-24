Ask Sam Mailbag: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's unselfishness, the state of NBA dynasties and more

It's Lebron/Lakers no-matter-what. It seems worse than ever. My question is: I'm assuming they're responding to audience desires? Does the general public really not care anymore about the NBA unless it's LeBron (kinda like golf ended up with Tiger)?

This isn't the usual Bulls question but more of a media business question: I've often watched the national talk shows and I enjoy the showmanship of the main guys (Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe especially). I've stopped watching because, when it comes to basketball, they do not talk about anything relating about to the games if it doesn't include LeBron James.

Sam Smith:

I've never been sure if this is one of those self-fulfilling prophesies the media prefers and which I saw for years when I worked at the Tribune. They talk mostly about LeBron, so then people ask mostly about LeBron, so they have to talk mostly about LeBron because people ask about LeBron. It's the explanation that it's what the public wants. There is a general media rule (one of those unwritten ones, in this case because then you'd be too offended to stay with them) that they believe people are dumb. So what you often were told was to write to a sixth-grade level, and then everyone would understand. If it were too simplistic for those at an eighth grade level, well, they could read beyond the first three paragraphs. Something like that. So now that seems to have evolved into yelling about a simplistic topic.

It was like the Suns/Lakers game the other night. The Suns won and have the best record, but all the post game discussion was about the Lakers. I turned to a Law and Order rerun. We all understand, Yankees/Red Sox, Cowboys. The NBA TV media is not unique. It's also sort of like the lead up to the draft. If everyone has the same basic list—and we know by a few weeks into the season the real top-10 is way different—then no one can be faulted since they all agreed.

Perhaps similar with the LeBron/Star Team effect. If we all talk about the same thing, then everyone will think that's the most important. It's why I enjoyed doing an NBA column at the Tribune. Did you know the Kings...But with the decline in print media and increase in shouting on TV, the search for subtlety often becomes scarce. It's also why I don't think many saw what local media did about the Bulls, that they were looking pretty good. The rest of the world was typically Pavlovian: Bulls = Bad.

Those of us here were seeing it immediately and the local predictions—and Chicago media hardly roots, e.g, the Bears—were much higher than the national. There are places, like the NBA station on satellite radio (though they still talk more LeBron than anyone else) and web sites like HoopsHype and Basketball Intelligence, which examine the NBA beyond the notion of a five-team league. Though with LeBron in poor-me mode, it is appealing.