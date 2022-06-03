Ask Sam Mailbag: Thoughts on the NBA Finals, Kai Sotto, Jimmy Butler, and more

Perhaps Jimmy Butler shouldn't have made that last 3-point attempt. However, no one from the Heat made any of the top three all-NBA teams this year. Yet, they were arguably the best team in the division and certainly one of the top five in the league. Jimmy Butler was unquestionably the leader on the team and had an outstanding year. If I were a voter, I would have voted for Butler over DeRozan, and I'm a Bulls fan. You'd think that his overall skills would be worth at least a third team selection. Why on earth, given the makeup of all the NBA teams, was Butler not on at least the third team? Do the voters really think that the main reason the Heat did so well was due to coaching or the rest of the team?

Sam Smith:

Jimmy missed too many games, 25. Availability is a big ability in the NBA these days, and it sounds like the league is getting ready to enforce it in the postseason voting. The media likes to make the All-NBA the best players, but Durant also shouldn't have made it playing just 55 games. Same for LeBron. After all, LeBron did not qualify for the scoring title not playing enough games. The same should relate to postseason honors, especially since most players have bonuses in their contracts for the awards. You can't give awards to guys who don't play.

Yes, Jimmy is better than DeRozan, but you have to also reward attendance with so many NBA players taking so much time off and thus making a mockery of the regular season. After all, people pay a lot of money. It's a problem. So is it also suspicious with Jimmy since in the playoffs he could play so much and in that last game never come out? Or just how tough he is? I will compliment Jimmy on being the rare NBA player who isn't complaining about every foul call. Heck, I'd give him a postseason award just for that.

OK, the shot. Bad idea. The three to basically end the conference finals was the wrong shot, but not that he took it. We often condemned LeBron for not wanting to be in that position and take that shot and instead make the "right play." Your best player needs to take those shots. It's just with Jimmy on the move (I can't recall seeing him make a three that way) and Horford backpeddling, it seemed ideal for a drive and foul three-point play. Or at least a tie and overtime at home. You know Boston in full collapse mode wasn't making a shot after that. Or winning in overtime. But consider the narrative we have now and what a few seconds difference would have meant to how we view Boston if either the three went in or Jimmy got the three-point play? That's why players and teams who don't win titles aren't losers as much as guys who just happened not to win.