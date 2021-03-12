Ask Sam Mailbag: Sixers loss reactions, fan trade machine proposals, and more

Sam Smith:

There's a sports saying that you aren't as bad as you look when you lose or as good as you look when you win. We certainly hope that's the situation with the Bulls following that awful restart. Something stands out to me again with these Bulls that Billy Donovan has addressed in various ways this season when asked, the phlegmatic nature of so many of the Bulls regulars. I agree that you need to have some emotion, or should. Hey, it's a game. I know they all say it's a business, and it is. But it's also a fun business. I do believe all those Bulls guys care. They are high character people. That I believe having been around them, but it is disappointing to see the business like attitude a but too often. I think rookie Patrick Williams will be an excellent player, but I really dislike his dispassionate approach. I know he's gotten some credit for this cool-under-fire attitude. But you need some Draymond Green. Sure, he also can be a problem and I know he's not always the favorite of the coaches and management because those explosions are not limited to the court. That's the "problem" with some players like that. Some teams like taking a chance with those guys. Remember, teammates were fining Noah for his outbursts when he came to the Bulls. I remember a classic game in Orlando, a loss when Noah was a rookie when he was barely playing and was awful when he did and lit into Ben Wallace and some other regulars in the locker room after the game. By the way, it doesn't work unless you are playing, and contributing in a big way. Jo's better off at the beach with his kid. Zach LaVine has some of that fire. You could see even against the 76ers when things were going bad a few times he just turned his head and rammed his way to the basket. It's just not in the personality makeup of most of the starters and young players to be emotionally dynamic. I know they care, and they seem like terrific people and have talent. But, I agree, sometimes you need some jerkiness in there.