Ask Sam Mailbag returns - questions on former Bulls in "The Bubble", Jay Williams, and more

I think you really missed the boat with the 10 teams you mentioned to watch in Orlando. You definitely should have included the Denver Nuggets since Karnisovas played a significant role in putting them together. If you required a former Bulls player to be on a team, you could have mentioned Gary Harris who was a Bull for a minute or so before the terrible McDermott trade.

By the way, it really wasn't a terrible trade. It's just one of those big lies, something said a lot so people come to believe it. Not so great for Denver, either, these days as Harris has fallen off their radar with injuries and his poorest season since his rookie year. And they flipped Nurkic because Jokic didn't want him around for one of the Plumlees. Not that I also wouldn't do what Jokic asked. But trading two non lottery picks 16 and 19, for 11, a lottery pick, generally is the right thing to do. You'd do it again. Talent wins. The Bulls needed shooting. McDermott was the best shooter in that class and Thibs was a big McDermott fan. Just didn't work out; it happens. But it was the right move. Would the Bulls be any better with Harris, a poor shooting shooting guard (33 percent on threes the last two years), and a Plumlee? Answer: Don't think so. Taking Jokic in the second round. Yes, that would have made a difference. I‘d go for that.

Perhaps the more interesting cheap shot second guess is about Michael Porter Jr., who also has broken out in bubbleville. The rookie (drafted in 2018) has been on a big time scoring run the past week averaging about 30 the last three games. The Nuggets took him last in the lottery at No. 14 knowing he had back problems and couldn't play for at least a year. Basically two since he rarely played until this week. If he were with the Bulls, it would have been two inactive years and what would you be saying? It's the kind of risk a good team with an acquired extra draft pick can take. The Bulls in that draft took Wendell Carter Jr., and he still has a chance to be an excellent player. Karnisovas is said to be a big fan. The Bulls needed to form a team. The Bulls weren't in position to guess. And sorry if I am repeating myself here, but another reason the Bulls being left out of Orlando is so harmful. In the casual defensive play in bubbledom, what would you think of Lauri Markkanen averaging 26 and 14? Like he did for about a month last season. You know some Bull would have put up huge numbers. Actually, the way Porter plays, erect with a good shot, reminds me of Nikola Mirotic. Talk to Bobby Portis about that.