Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija, Obi Toppin, and more

Sam Smith:

I might favor LaVar after having seen Michael lately at about what looks like 260. Can you dribble with a cigar? I forgot when media still were quoting LaVar—how's that for media restraint and responsibility? Nothing should prove more the respect media deserves for ignoring that guy—that he did get Michael to respond to his claim he'd beat Jordan one-on-one. "You got to understand the source," Jordan said then. " I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn't deserve a response, but I'll give it to you because you asked the question. I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged." Michael remains a trash talking GOAT, has moved on to billionaire and the Big Baller Brand hasn't done quite as well. But Charlotte at No. 3 may be where the draft starts.

After two more weeks of reckless speculation—of which I intend to participate—I can see Anthony Edwards No. 1 and James Wiseman No. 2. LaMelo to Charlotte? He'd be supposedly the next best talent as much as that changes. But would the Hornets take a risk on his boom/bust possibilities? It's not that daring a community. That roster needs help. But it also needs a star. And they have lots of guards and needs size. Worth the risk? Mitch Kupchak is now making the decisions as it sounds like Jordan is much less hands on. Except his driver and putter. Mitch had a good draft history with the Lakers, and one of his best picks was the surprise of seven footer Andrew Bynum at No. 10. He became an All-Star before injuries. Kupchak also went for Julius Randle and conventional talents like D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram. Charlotte lacks anyone who looks like an All-Star, but can that small market absorb the brand?

There have been reports Charlotte wants a big man like Wiseman or Okongwu. So if Ball slips through to the Bulls at No. 4? Arturas Karnisovas has emphasized best talent. Ball would fit that definition at No. 4. If he cannot go to favored New York, the family seems all for Chicago. I'd be scared; very scared.