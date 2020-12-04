Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Joakim Noah, Training Camp, and more

Sam Smith:

As for Thibs, it's going to be a frustrating season. The Knicks have by far the worst roster in the NBA. And based on the assistant hirings, it seems Thibs had little to do with many of them, which is going to make for a dysfunctional staff. Maybe they like it better that way in New York. Thibs could really help them if they get him talent since he is an elite coach. But it looks to me like they may be setting him up to fail with Mike Woodson looking over his shoulder as an inevitable replacement. About Jo. There was Noah's famous paean to the fans which was one of the best things I've ever heard from an athlete to explain the relationship. "I feel when I come to the game and see the guys selling newspapers on the street and it's cold outside, he sees me driving and he's excited. He's like, ‘Let's go Bulls. Get it done tonight.' I feel I play for that guy. I look in the arena when the team calls a timeout and see this guy who looks this big jumping up and down. That's the guy I play for." There was that winning steal and dunk in the third overtime against Boston in the playoffs, a Defensive Player of the Year award, top five in MVP voting, a hustle player with the worst shot this side of Charles Barkley's golf swing, the only guy to play defense an entire All-Star game. Irwin Mandel, the Bulls genius salary cap expert and chief financial officer for decades, kept seven game memento balls in his office, six for the championships and another for Noah's Game 7 in the 2013 playoffs when the Bulls were playing merely for the second round and an injured Noah who wasn't even supposed to play carried a decimated Bulls team and dominated the Nets with scoring, rebounding, blocks, hustle and the cliched heart we always ascribed for him. It was was of the greatest performances in franchise history from a player not supposed to do that. I doubted the gangly collegian with the bozo hair style when I first saw him play for the Bulls. He became everything you hope for your team.