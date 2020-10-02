Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about the Draft, free agents, LeBron, and Larry Bird

So, Ball goes two to the Knicks. Obi Toppin seems to be a natural pick for the Hornets at three, since he gives them the inside scoring which they lack. And so, there we have the Bulls at four, with a choice between the impressive James Wiseman, the promising Deni Avdija, and the rising Tyrese Halliburton and Onyeka Okongwu. If you're GM, who do you take, and, if this scenario plays out, who do you think the Bulls will take? Plus, how big of a reach would killian hayes be at 4? Hayes seems very thoughtful and mature, even at 19. something about him, the way he carries himself and expresses himself thoughtfully, reminds me of Luol Deng.

Here's a fairly realistic draft day scenario for the Bulls. At this point it's looking more and more certain Minnesota is going to take Anthony Edwards. Golden State is obviously looking to trade out of the two spot, and probably have little interest in the Knicks' lottery pick, but I could easily see there being a multiple-team trade in which the Knicks end up with the two pick, Golden State gets a veteran player to help with their championship push, and the third team ends up with the Knicks latter pick and maybe a player or two. I bring up the Knicks because it's also obvious LaMelo Ball's meddlesome father keeps repeating that he wants his son in New York. This year, due to the Warriors' desire to trade, and the Knicks' annual desperation, he may get his wish.

Sam Smith:

I guess that's what Karnisovas meant when he said this draft is better than the general consensus and there are many good players. Or at least several difficult decisions trying to extrapolate who in three years will make he and the team look good. I agree it seems most likely Minnesota selects Edwards No. 1. He's generally regarded the top ready talent, and they have a need for a shooting guard. The Warriors are expected to use the pick to enhance their Curry/Thompson/Green championship window. The teams that supposedly have the most interest in point guards are the Pistons at No. 7 and the Knicks at No. 8. And perhaps the Bulls as a long shot at No. 4. Which had led to the speculation about the Knicks and LaMelo Ball, which has included his father and fans lobbying for New York. Though I have my doubts Thibs sees Ball as a defensive anchor to begin his quest in New York. But Ball supposedly has star potential, and New York likes that. The complication in that recipe is Tyrese Haliburton, the post-Curry type point guard whom the Warriors are rumored to like. Would he be there if they traded down to No. 8? How about at No. 7?

I'm guessing the Bulls pass on the point guard with many more obvious needs. Assuming it goes as you suggest with Edwards No. 1, a point guard at No. 2 from a trade up and Toppin, which is only possible since Charlotte has even more needs than the Bulls. I'd probably favor Wiseman. Though the Hornets have no size and also could use a defensive presence like Wiseman. Which to me makes a more difficult choice since the conventional wisdom for months has been Edwards, Ball and Wiseman 1-2-3 in some order. I speculated the night of the lottery the Bulls would take Avdija. He intrigues me with his versatility and I believe his shooting will improve. He's clearly a worker and has been getting better. Though he seems the riskiest because of his age and limited play in top leagues. Toppin seems safer, if also another power forward with a more limited ceiling. But perhaps with more toughness, something the Bulls have lacked. Maybe Hayes could grow into a three-guard rotation with White and LaVine. Maybe the Warriors won't trade with the Knicks. The Knicks could get a point guard trading to No. 4 and maybe even get Ball. Then the Bulls take No. 8 and perhaps get a look at Kevin Knox or Mitchell Robinson. As thorough as the new Bulls management group is, I suspect we'll hear a dozen rumors among the hundreds of transactions they may consider.