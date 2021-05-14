Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Coby White, the MVP race, Devon Dotson, and more

Sam Smith:

Coby has solidified his future with the team, I believe, but I still believe point guard is their offseason priority. Donovan has done some good things to enhance White recently in limiting his dribbling and decision making. The spacing pairing with Vucevic has likewise worked well for Coby's shooting. So he's been in a catch-and-shoot position or head down going to the rim. Those are his strengths, and those are good and valuable things. If you'll remember, the much guarded Karnisovas let slip last draft about the need for a point guard. Williams, apparently, became too good to pass up. But the Bulls still need someone, as coaches say, to organize the offense. Make plays for others, get the ball out of the hands of guys who aren't great at it, and have scoring as their third priority. I liked Mike Conley for that a few years ago, and still do, though most believe he'll opt to stay in Utah. But he is injured often and thus risky. He's from Indianapolis; maybe he want to be closer to home. Lonzo has been the big speculation, but New Orleans can match. And they play him a lot for a guy they'd let go. I like Lowry. He's been out hurt a lot also, but you can't tell if that's been the team tanking for the draft. He's not the classic facilitator/scorer you'd want, but more scorer/facilitator. Which would be OK if he's healthy. He's one of the toughest guys in the league, and the Bulls need someone with that edge. Coby as sixth man and combo guard with the reserves is a significant role. It would be great to retain Theis. I assume the Celtics now feel the same way. Maybe the Bulls get lucky and get into the lottery and get their point that way. It just seems the point this summer is about that point guard.