Ask Sam mailbag: PG options in free agency, Olympic LaVine, trade scenarios, and more

Certainly you have read the speculation that NO will not match a high offer for Lonzo Ball. If he is that talented it's difficult to understand how NO can let him walk for nothing. Certainly there will be signing competition but this seems like a wonderful gift for the Bulls. What are your views? Is there a better point guard that should be available through trade? What is there not to like?

Sam Smith:

New Orleans is a difficult NBA market. Everyone in the NBA makes money because of the national TV contract. But the smaller ones don't have the local TV and attendance rates and local economy. Plus, the Pelicans have a lot of young guys, which is one problem when you build that way. You can't pay them all. They paid Ingram, which may have been a mistake given an uncertain fit with Zion, and now they certainly have to pay Zion (and Stan Van Gundy for several more years). They're stuck with Eric Bledsoe for two more years and they drafted a point guard they like, Kira Lewis, who is obviously less expensive. So few around the league are surprised they would let go Lonzo despite playing well last season.

Many are uncertain they could even take back the money in a sign and trade. He's been rumored to New York with family big market designs, though the Knicks might have other targets to start. There are a lot of rumors of a Collin Sexton deal for several of the young guys Thibs doesn't play like Knox and Toppin and maybe a draft pick. Chicago is a big enough market with a yawning need, so it makes sense for Lonzo. For the Bulls? I'd probably make the investment, though he's not exactly the ideal point guard, especially for a more modestly swift center like Nikola Vucevic. Ball is more for pace and speed, which the Bulls backed off some after the trade to more half court play. Mike Conley fits that model, but he's older and more fragile. Kyle Lowry seems interested elsewhere. Ball is just 23 and a much improved shooter. It would be a home run/slam dunk/touchdown/goal summer for the Bulls to land him.